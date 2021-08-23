Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 9,804 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 3.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $656.86. 1,645,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $658.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

