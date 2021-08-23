Forbes J M & Co. LLP Takes $9.87 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $10.69 on Monday, hitting $927.86. The stock had a trading volume of 341,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,706. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $933.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $885.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

