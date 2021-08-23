Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

