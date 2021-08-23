Fortuna Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Fortuna has a total market cap of $173,233.21 and approximately $542.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

