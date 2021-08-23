Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,176. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

