Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,030,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $26.39 on Monday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31.

