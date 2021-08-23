Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 31,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,333. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

