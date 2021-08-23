FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.81. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

