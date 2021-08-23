Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS: FUPBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

8/11/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

8/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

7/20/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

7/14/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 6,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.