Fure Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fure Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 142,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. 63,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.