Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.0772 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $340,652.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00130007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,756.20 or 1.00286472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.18 or 0.01020233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.47 or 0.06696624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

