Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon Acquires 2,829 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Director Steven Gannon purchased 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Gannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,421. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

