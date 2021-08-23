FY2021 EPS Estimates for Middlefield Banc Corp. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

