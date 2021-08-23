GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,488 shares of company stock worth $1,981,569. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 17.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Investors in the second quarter valued at $5,513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

