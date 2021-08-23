GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.00.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
