GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.00.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

