Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $116.96 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00023429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $116.96 million and $140.08 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00132262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,189.47 or 0.99797196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.07 or 0.01018609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.31 or 0.06748532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

