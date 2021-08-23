Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Gates Industrial makes up about 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 925,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.21. 466,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,508. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

