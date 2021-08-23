GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GATX opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07. GATX has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

