GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

