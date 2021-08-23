GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.83 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

