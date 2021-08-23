Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GBERY opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07. Geberit has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

