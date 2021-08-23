Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.45 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $189.28 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00051700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00829099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103540 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 190,877,334 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

