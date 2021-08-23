Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Buys C$64,000.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,477,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,781,881.60.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kerry Knoll purchased 40,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kerry Knoll purchased 30,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00.

Shares of TSE:GENM traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.80. 245,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,764. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

