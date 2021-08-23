GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $78,347.24 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $78,347.24 and $38.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102,753.19 or 2.10011732 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,567,174 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

