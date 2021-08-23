Ghost (GHOST) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Ghost has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $278,357.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.59 or 0.00824064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00101745 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,216,753 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.