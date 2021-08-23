Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.00

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.58, with a volume of 28826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.