Gitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.99 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $129.11 million and $34.99 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00018530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00823499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00102515 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

