Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.30

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.30 and last traded at $102.23, with a volume of 8561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

