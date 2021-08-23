GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

