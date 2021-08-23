Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.87. 330,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,284. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

