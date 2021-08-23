Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 61,005 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glynn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,005 shares during the quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $553.73. 88,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,475. The firm has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.