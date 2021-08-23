Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 109.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

