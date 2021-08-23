Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 23,881 Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,445,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 487,518 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QTT opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

