Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.45. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

