Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,998 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

