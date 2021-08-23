Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $99,000 Position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.