Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNPX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genprex by 168.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNPX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

