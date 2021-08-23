Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 48194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

