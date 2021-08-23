GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 588 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,765. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

