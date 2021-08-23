GPM Growth Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $77.40. 1,187,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

