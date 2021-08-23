Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.59. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.