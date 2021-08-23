Graviton Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.97 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Graviton has a market cap of $32.97 million and $74,910.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviton has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.08 or 0.00018220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00129668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00159496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,188.26 or 1.00669029 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.91 or 0.00996719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.40 or 0.06662158 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

