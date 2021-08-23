Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $23.15 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.