Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.99 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GRIO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,526. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The company has a market capitalization of £72.75 million and a P/E ratio of -46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.45.

In related news, insider Barry Gilbertson acquired 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

