Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPI opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

