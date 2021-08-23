Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. On average, analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUPV opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

