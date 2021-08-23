Guess? (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guess? to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess? has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

