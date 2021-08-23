GWM Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

