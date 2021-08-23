GWM Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 310,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 44,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $127.88 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

