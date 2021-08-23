GWM Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.